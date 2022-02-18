If you are considering a move to Massachusetts, keep in mind there are a pair of locations here in The Berkshires that rank amongst the top 20 WORST places to settle down as a recent poll published by the web site, www.moneyinc.com strongly suggests these cities should NOT even be considered in your future plans.

The City of Pittsfield checks in as the 15th worst in The Bay state as statistics also show this area comes in 5th place for violent crimes and at # 6 regarding property crimes. A negative job growth rate also does not sound appealing therefore it is best to consider one of the suburban areas that encompass the vicinity (plenty of options to look into including Hancock, Richmond and West Stockbridge on the route 41 corridor). Another option to consider is neighboring Columbia county in eastern New York including Canaan and Chatham, located within 10 to 15 miles west of Pittsfield.

About 20 miles north of Pittsfield, North Adams came in as the SECOND WORST place to live in the Bay state. With a population of over 13 thousand, the median home value comes in at approximately $144,300 (not a bad price for real estate but there are a few pros and cons to this one). The economically depressed area ranks 8th statewide in unemployment and a lack of job opportunity, which translates into 7.2%. The only positive in this one is the crime rate is very low in nature, but just like Pittsfield, there are plenty of suburban areas within the vicinity to consider putting down roots. In this case, you can head up north to southern Vermont OR in eastern New York's Rensselear county where these areas remain affordable.

If you are curious as what city took the # 1 spot, go about one hour east of the Berkshires as Springfield, Massachusetts has that dubious top honor as about 29% of it's residents live below the poverty line coupled with a 105 unemployment rate and high crime to boot. Springfield ranks as one of the top 5 most dangerous cities to live in parallel to neighboring West Springfield and Holyoke which also made the list at # 17 and # 18.

The moral of this story: Your best bet is to settle down in a rural part of Berkshire county for better piece of mind. For the full list of the 20 worst cities, you can log on to www.moneyinc.com by going here.

(Some information obtained for this article courtesy of www.moneyinc.com)