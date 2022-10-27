These Two Western Massachusetts Towns Have A Limit On How Many Dogs You Can Own

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking to The Berkshire Humane Society on Wednesday about cats, owning too many cats, and the fact that my best buddy's mom was THE cat lady of the neighborhood.

Reminder the conclusion of the "Choose Your Subaru" raffle benefitting the Berkshire Humane Society is Saturday at Haddad Subaru on East St. in Pittsfield.

Obviously, people LOVE their pets, but can it be an obsession? Possibly, but if you have the means and the ability to care for them and give them an enjoyable life, what's the harm?

For the purpose of this post, however, we'll switch to talking about dogs. I didn't grow up with dogs in the house, so this may be the reason for my sort of lackluster love of them, but, I certainly don't hate them. I mean, my wife and I at one point, had our then Pit bull sleep between us in the bed for years.

I don't think I would ever own more than one dog, though. Certainly, there are families with many, however.

Is There A Law Prohibiting How Many Dogs One Can Own In Massachusetts?

On a state-wide level, no, but, there some towns that have their own laws regarding the number of dogs you can have.

In the town of Swampscott, MA, residents may have three licensed dogs; however there are two western Massachusetts towns that have similar rules.

group of five dogs sitting in front of a white background Zoonar/Erik Lam loading...

The town of Orange limits dog ownership to no more than four dogs older than six months without a proper license, and West Stockbridge allows no more than six dogs older than six months. -getjerry.com

Swampscott's rule of three seems a bit limiting, but do you really want more than 6 dogs in the house?