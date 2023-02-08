These Venues In The Berkshires Are Ideal For “The Perfect Wedding”

As the warmer weather sets in, you can count on seeing couples in love tying the knot with June as always being the most popular month. If you are planning a wedding, there are 5 places here in the beautiful Berkshires where you can experience memories that will last a lifetime and your guests will have the experience of celebrating your special day right her in our backyard. So, without further ado, here are some ideas on where you can celebrate one of the most important moments of your life as the choices are phenomenal in nature:

The Seven Hills Inn:

This Western Massachusetts wedding venue located on Plunkett Street in "Lovely Lenox" offers everything you need for the perfect memorable celebration. Trust the dedicated staff to deliver personalized attention and quality services that fit your requests. You will be surrounded by lush lawns and gorgeous gardens that offers a modern ambiance at this 27-acre year-round boutique style hotel. The happy couple and their guests can take advantage of 57 elegant guest rooms as the accommodations rank as one of the best in our area. You can choose from an indoor or outdoor ceremony and reception areas are also available. This impressive mansion has an open floor plan for sipping cocktails on the patio or mingling in the music room or parlor. You can "dance the night away" at their stunning ballroom with 150 guests. The dedicated staff aims to deliver personalized attention and quality services that fit your needs.

Crissey Farm:

Voted as one of the most prominent wedding venues across Western Massachusetts and beyond, in the heart of scenic Great Barrington. Ironically, this venue is right across the street from WSBS and accommodates up to 200 seated guests with outdoor and indoor event spaces that featuring flowers, ivy and rustic antiques, and more. All-inclusive packages include a wide variety of amenities, including in-house catering and bartending services, event rentals, setup and cleanup, in-house event planning services, parking, a wedding cake, bridal suite access, and so much more. Crissey Farm on Stockbridge Road offers cozy hearths and lush pastures that will truly make your special day memorable with a capital M.

Bloom Meadows:

Located on Hancock Road in Williamstown, they offer a unique decor which includes white shiplap walls, warm wood accents, and a timeless barn backdrop. Up to 170 people can share your new adventure as their wedding management team are prepared to make this magical day unforgettable. The package includes rehearsals, decor drop-off, custom wedding floor plans, and event setup, you can rest assured knowing everything is perfect. Their parlor features yard games with exclusive use of the aforementioned space. Enjoy an overnight holiday in the unique silo suite and weekend options are available with Sunday brunch on the patio for 75 people plus a two-night stay at an affordable rate.

Gedney Farm:

A rural setting on Hartsville-New Marlborough Road has been voted as one of the BEST venues available for rental as you will take in 37 acres of meadow and lovely greenery, where up to 250 seated guests can be accommodated. Plus, they can also accommodate larger parties as per your request. You can take in the beautiful views of our Berkshire area in the Town of New Marlborough, located a few miles east of Great Barrington. The interior has a bevy of architectural features including antique finishes, and granite fireplaces that present an atmosphere of history and rustic charm.

Saint James Place:

Located on Main Street in downtown Great Barrington, you can remember your big day with an atmospheric classic setting wedding venue in Western Massachusetts offers a classic setting which is a restored cultural center with state-of-the-art equipment. The Sanctuary is decorated with antique stained-glass windows and world-renowned acoustics for your ceremony and can house up to 271 people. Although it looks like a church, the surroundings are breath taking in nature. keep in mind, The Great Hall accommodates up to 100 guests, and you can include a garden tent if more people are gathered for your new journey in life as an indoor/outdoor ambiance is available and it's pet-friendly, air-conditioned, with handicap accessibility.

BOTTOM LINE: Your impending nuptials provide a once in a lifetime experience as couples can offer those sharing in your momentous occasion "Something To Talk About" (YES, that's a hit single from Bonnie Raitt) so let those wedding bells chime in your favor.