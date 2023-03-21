These Were The 40 Top Baby Names In Massachusetts During The 1980s
I love nostalgia, you love nostalgia, we all love nostalgia. I was born in 1980. My brother Dan was born in 1982. Bryan and Danny, wicked '80s names, right?
Not that my name is bad, but you know what I mean, most people have names that they wished their parents had named them.
Choosing a name can be hard. I mean, the child has to live with it for the rest of their life Well, that's actually not true, they can change it. Who really wants to go through all of that, though?
When my wife and I were deciding on the names that we wanted for our two children, two years apart obviously, thankfully we agreed on "Liam" for the first.
Our second child, Olli, was solely my wife's name choice. To be honest, I hated it at first, but it grew on me. She overheard a mom in Target call their child it one day. Most assume it's short for Oliver, but it's not in our case.
Anyway, let's go back to the '80s for a minute...
The 40 Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts In The '80s
|1
|Michael
|663,844
|Jessica
|469,520
|2
|Christopher
|554,976
|Jennifer
|440,895
|3
|Matthew
|459,044
|Amanda
|369,735
|4
|Joshua
|396,628
|Ashley
|352,192
|5
|David
|383,784
|Sarah
|272,636
|6
|James
|356,548
|Stephanie
|218,162
|7
|Daniel
|345,576
|Melissa
|217,933
|8
|Robert
|321,719
|Nicole
|210,500
|9
|John
|321,226
|Elizabeth
|198,984
|10
|Joseph
|299,485
|Heather
|191,863
|11
|Jason
|292,153
|Tiffany
|158,626
|12
|Justin
|289,842
|Michelle
|154,028
|13
|Andrew
|285,125
|Amber
|153,956
|14
|Ryan
|279,025
|Megan
|153,511
|15
|William
|248,332
|Amy
|150,670
|16
|Brian
|234,057
|Rachel
|146,676
|17
|Brandon
|232,250
|Kimberly
|146,442
|18
|Jonathan
|229,994
|Christina
|146,014
|19
|Nicholas
|223,355
|Lauren
|145,162
|20
|Anthony
|211,883
|Crystal
|141,013
|21
|Eric
|204,272
|Brittany
|140,860
|22
|Adam
|195,123
|Rebecca
|136,238
|23
|Kevin
|188,709
|Laura
|134,613
|24
|Thomas
|177,851
|Danielle
|134,379
|25
|Steven
|177,469
|Emily
|131,761
|26
|Timothy
|172,856
|Samantha
|121,142
|27
|Richard
|154,770
|Angela
|116,590
|28
|Jeremy
|153,446
|Erin
|115,814
|29
|Jeffrey
|144,821
|Kelly
|109,555
|30
|Kyle
|141,966
|Sara
|104,675
|31
|Benjamin
|141,430
|Lisa
|102,613
|32
|Aaron
|138,384
|Katherine
|99,185
|33
|Charles
|131,926
|Andrea
|98,262
|34
|Mark
|129,471
|Jamie
|96,554
|35
|Jacob
|124,270
|Mary
|95,862
|36
|Stephen
|113,641
|Erica
|93,154
|37
|Patrick
|111,436
|Courtney
|84,314
|38
|Scott
|108,193
|Kristen
|83,229
|39
|Nathan
|106,014
|Shannon
|78,422
|40
|Paul
|104,410
|April
|75,948
Information courtesy of ssa.gov