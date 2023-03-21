These Were The 40 Top Baby Names In Massachusetts During The 1980s

I love nostalgia, you love nostalgia, we all love nostalgia. I was born in 1980. My brother Dan was born in 1982. Bryan and Danny, wicked '80s names, right?

Not that my name is bad, but you know what I mean, most people have names that they wished their parents had named them.

Choosing a name can be hard. I mean, the child has to live with it for the rest of their life Well, that's actually not true, they can change it. Who really wants to go through all of that, though?

When my wife and I were deciding on the names that we wanted for our two children, two years apart obviously, thankfully we agreed on "Liam" for the first.

Our second child, Olli, was solely my wife's name choice. To be honest, I hated it at first, but it grew on me. She overheard a mom in Target call their child it one day. Most assume it's short for Oliver, but it's not in our case.

Anyway, let's go back to the '80s for a minute...

The 40 Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts In The '80s

1Michael663,844Jessica469,520
2Christopher554,976Jennifer440,895
3Matthew459,044Amanda369,735
4Joshua396,628Ashley352,192
5David383,784Sarah272,636
6James356,548Stephanie218,162
7Daniel345,576Melissa217,933
8Robert321,719Nicole210,500
9John321,226Elizabeth198,984
10Joseph299,485Heather191,863
11Jason292,153Tiffany158,626
12Justin289,842Michelle154,028
13Andrew285,125Amber153,956
14Ryan279,025Megan153,511
15William248,332Amy150,670
16Brian234,057Rachel146,676
17Brandon232,250Kimberly146,442
18Jonathan229,994Christina146,014
19Nicholas223,355Lauren145,162
20Anthony211,883Crystal141,013
21Eric204,272Brittany140,860
22Adam195,123Rebecca136,238
23Kevin188,709Laura134,613
24Thomas177,851Danielle134,379
25Steven177,469Emily131,761
26Timothy172,856Samantha121,142
27Richard154,770Angela116,590
28Jeremy153,446Erin115,814
29Jeffrey144,821Kelly109,555
30Kyle141,966Sara104,675
31Benjamin141,430Lisa102,613
32Aaron138,384Katherine99,185
33Charles131,926Andrea98,262
34Mark129,471Jamie96,554
35Jacob124,270Mary95,862
36Stephen113,641Erica93,154
37Patrick111,436Courtney84,314
38Scott108,193Kristen83,229
39Nathan106,014Shannon78,422
40Paul104,410April75,948

Information courtesy of ssa.gov

