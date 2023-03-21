These Were The 40 Top Baby Names In Massachusetts During The 1980s

I love nostalgia, you love nostalgia, we all love nostalgia. I was born in 1980. My brother Dan was born in 1982. Bryan and Danny, wicked '80s names, right?

Not that my name is bad, but you know what I mean, most people have names that they wished their parents had named them.

Choosing a name can be hard. I mean, the child has to live with it for the rest of their life Well, that's actually not true, they can change it. Who really wants to go through all of that, though?

When my wife and I were deciding on the names that we wanted for our two children, two years apart obviously, thankfully we agreed on "Liam" for the first.

Our second child, Olli, was solely my wife's name choice. To be honest, I hated it at first, but it grew on me. She overheard a mom in Target call their child it one day. Most assume it's short for Oliver, but it's not in our case.

Anyway, let's go back to the '80s for a minute...

The 40 Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts In The '80s

1 Michael 663,844 Jessica 469,520 2 Christopher 554,976 Jennifer 440,895 3 Matthew 459,044 Amanda 369,735 4 Joshua 396,628 Ashley 352,192 5 David 383,784 Sarah 272,636 6 James 356,548 Stephanie 218,162 7 Daniel 345,576 Melissa 217,933 8 Robert 321,719 Nicole 210,500 9 John 321,226 Elizabeth 198,984 10 Joseph 299,485 Heather 191,863 11 Jason 292,153 Tiffany 158,626 12 Justin 289,842 Michelle 154,028 13 Andrew 285,125 Amber 153,956 14 Ryan 279,025 Megan 153,511 15 William 248,332 Amy 150,670 16 Brian 234,057 Rachel 146,676 17 Brandon 232,250 Kimberly 146,442 18 Jonathan 229,994 Christina 146,014 19 Nicholas 223,355 Lauren 145,162 20 Anthony 211,883 Crystal 141,013 21 Eric 204,272 Brittany 140,860 22 Adam 195,123 Rebecca 136,238 23 Kevin 188,709 Laura 134,613 24 Thomas 177,851 Danielle 134,379 25 Steven 177,469 Emily 131,761 26 Timothy 172,856 Samantha 121,142 27 Richard 154,770 Angela 116,590 28 Jeremy 153,446 Erin 115,814 29 Jeffrey 144,821 Kelly 109,555 30 Kyle 141,966 Sara 104,675 31 Benjamin 141,430 Lisa 102,613 32 Aaron 138,384 Katherine 99,185 33 Charles 131,926 Andrea 98,262 34 Mark 129,471 Jamie 96,554 35 Jacob 124,270 Mary 95,862 36 Stephen 113,641 Erica 93,154 37 Patrick 111,436 Courtney 84,314 38 Scott 108,193 Kristen 83,229 39 Nathan 106,014 Shannon 78,422 40 Paul 104,410 April 75,948

Information courtesy of ssa.gov