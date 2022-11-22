Choosing a name can be hard. I mean, the child has to live with it for the rest of their life Well, that's actually not true, they can change it. Who really wants to go through all of that, though?

When my wife and I were deciding on the names that we wanted for our two children, two years apart obviously, thankfully we agreed on "Liam" for the first.

I'm mostly Irish and I've always loved that name, it's super Irish and I just love it. Ironically, it happens to be the same name of the lead singer of the rock band Oasis, of which I'm a huge fan of. So, naturally, I got a lot of flack for that.

I'm a junior and I didn't want to put that on my son, the whole name confusion thing when no one knows which person is being called on. It's cool to carry on the tradition of the "family first name", but, whatever.

Our second child, Olli, was solely my wife's name choice. To be honest, I hated it at first, but it grew on me. She overheard a mom in Target call their child it one day. Most assume it's short for Oliver, but it's not in our case.

I'm certainly not one to choose from a list of trendy names, but "Liam" happens to make the list for 2022.

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts For 2022

BOYS

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Benjamin

4. Henry

5. Jack

6. James

7. Theodore

8. Lucas

9. William

10. Oliver

GIRLS

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Emma

4. Sophia

5. Isabella

6. Amelia

7. Mia

8. Ava

9. Ella

10. Evelyn

Information courtesy of names.org