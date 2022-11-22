Hey, Berkshire County, here's a question: Are you a cookie connoisseur? And I don't mean occasionally grabbing some boring old chocolate chip cookies as a snack(not that I don't LOVE me some "boring old chocolate chip cookies"!) or an Oreo or two for a sugar boost on your way out the door.

No. I'm talking about constantly craving cookies! And we cookie junkies aren't particular, almost any cookie will do. Whether it's Peanut Butter Cookies:

Homemade Peanut Butter Cookies mtaylor777 loading...

Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies(different than peanut butter cookies but just as rewarding):

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Sugar Cookies:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Pinwheel Cookies:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Or, yes, even Chocolate Chip(just a couple minutes out of the oven...):

Songbird839 Songbird839 loading...

We cookie cravers just can't get enough! If you had to guess, what would you think the most popular cookie in Massachusetts would be? Would it be one of the types I mentioned above? Or one of the hundreds of cookies I didn't yet mention?

Shane Co, the country's largest privately owned jeweler, is ranking the cookie craze of every state in the nation based on Google Trends search data over the past year. I won't tell you Massachusetts' favorite just yet(but here's a hint: It was not one that's already been mentioned).

First, let's look at the country's favorite cookies by region. In the Midwest:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Snowball Cookies are the most searched for. They are round, bite-sized butter cookies usually with chopped nuts and covered with powdered sugar so they look like...yep. Snowballs. And they are delicious. In the southern region of the country, the popular choice is another delicious choice:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Butter Pecan Cookies. The name says it all. Out in the western portion of the country, the top favorite is actually a three-way tie:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Macarons(not to be confused with macaroons, we'll get to that later) are meringue-based sandwich cookies. Did I mention delicious? Did I overuse the word delicious yet?

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Mexican Wedding Cookies are quite similar to Snowball Cookies.

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Snickerdoodle Cookies are like sugar cookies, but heavily(and heavenly) flavored with cinnamon--YUMMM! Now let's look at the most popular cookies for our region of the country, the Northeast. And it's a two-way tie:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Biscotti is the cookie of choice for both Connecticut and Rhode Island. Biscotti are Italian almond biscuits that are twice-baked making them incredibly crunchy. Perfect for dipping in coffee.

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Macaroons. Here we have Maine and Massachusetts' most popular cookie! Macaroons are drop cookies made with shredded coconut and sometimes ground almonds. They almost don't even look like traditional cookies, but nonetheless, they are Massachusetts' favorite.

Rounding out the Northeast, the fave cookie in New Hampshire is the Snowball Cookie. And believe it or not, Vermont is the only state to feature Chocolate Chip Cookies as their favorite!

If you would like to see more info on the cookie rankings, please visit Shane Co's website here.