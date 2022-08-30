Yesterday in Berkshire Superior Court, the third of four suspects charged with the 2021 murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista was arraigned on multiple charges.

Get our free mobile app

As you may recall, hunters discovered Delacruz-Batista's body in the Pittsfield State Forest on December 4, 2021. One of the four suspects, Jamel Nicholson, was indicted on similar charges on August 16th of this year. And just two days later on August 18th, the second suspect, Timothy McFadden, was also arraigned on similar charges.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, now the third suspect, Naquan Miller, has been arraigned on charges of murder, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, and description of documents and objects.

The fourth suspect, Anthony Robertson, is scheduled to be arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on September 22nd. All four defendants have been charged with murder in the case and all four are currently being held without the right to bail.

Investigators determined that Delacruz-Batista's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. All four suspects were arrested between February and April. Two were arrested in Massachusetts, Jamel Nicholson in Pittsfield on February 20th and Naquan Miller in North Adams on March 18th.

Two of the suspects were located and arrested in New York state. Timothy McFadden was arrested on March 30th in the Bronx and Anthony Robertson was arrested on April 26th. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.