Third Thursday Celebrates Frontline Workers with Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

Pittsfield, Massachusetts' June Third Thursday event will celebrate frontline workers.

After two years off due to the COVID-10 pandemic, Third Thursday is back in Downtown Pittsfield brought to you by Mountain One.

After a rainy May celebration, the festival returns for its second event on Thursday, June 16 from 5-8 pm at the Common on First Street, and the forecast looks fantastic. The theme for June's Third Thursday will celebrate all local frontline workers. Folks who throughout the pandemic continued to work in fields like education, healthcare, non-profits, emergency services, retailers, city staff, and more. Everyone who continued and still continues to work and support our community during the pandemic.

Berkshire County locals and visitors are invited to breathe a collective sigh of relief for the end of the school year and to CELEBRATE SUMMER with shouts of joy for the ability to gather once again!

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow will be headlining the evening, playing music from 5:30-7:30pm. In addition to amazing live Wandering Star and Hot Plate Brewing will be hosting a beer garden with food trucks and more. The evening will highlight entertainment on the main stage while activities, food, and vendors fill the park. Bring a blanket and chairs are spread out on the beautiful First Street Common.

Third Thursday is always a family-friendly event and this month General Dynamics will be doing an interactive slime experiment to explore the chemical reaction between different ingredients and how it changes their state of matter. In addition, BART Charter School with also be offering interactive STEAM experiments.

MountainOne is thrilled to once again partner with the City of Pittsfield for the upcoming Third Thursday celebration. As we expand our own services in Pittsfield, we look forward to greeting all of our community members at the Common as we Celebrate Summer together! Jonathan Denmark, President & Chief Operating Officer, Insurance Division

Berkshire United Way and 18 Degrees are leading the frontline worker celebration, in conjunction with Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. Stop by those booths for more information on discounts for frontline workers.

Stay downtown for Third Thursday After Hours and take advantage of the restaurants, theatre and nightly entertainment that are always present in Downtown Pittsfield.

Can't make it to June's Third Thursday? Check out what's coming up for the July and August iterations.

July – Touch a Truck sponsored by Lenco Armored Vehicles with a special interactive performance hosted by Jacob’s Pillow

August – Love Pittsfield Showcasing Cultural Organizations sponsored by Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

