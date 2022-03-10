The housing market has been wild the past two years and Massachusetts has been no exception.

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.

The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals to a wide range of buyers due to its proximity to New York City and Boston and, with price tags that are a fraction of big city living, the deals are plentiful.

But what about paying $2.5 million for a 500 square foot home? Crazy, right?! Crazy but true. This is an actual active listing in Berkshire County and it's very apparent this is all about the land.

Listen by Tom Lynch with Berkshire Property Agents, LLC. this property offers 279 feet of frontage on the Berkshires iconic Stockbridge Bowl. A long groomed driveway leads to this large, gorgeous parcel of lakefront. Wide, stunning southeasterly views of the lake with mountains beyond.

The 1.34-acre property does have a boathouse at the water's edge and a victorian cottage which is deemed historic, although it has no running water or utilities. A rustic storage barn provides a footprint with potential. Buyers do have the option for already drawn design plans for a 5,000+ square foot home with a garage.

This truly is a rare opportunity to own a large parcel of land with frontage on deep lakefront on Stockbridge Bowl.

