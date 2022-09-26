This Bay State College Gets An A Plus Grade

We have a lot to be proud of here in the state of Massachusetts and the accolades just keep on coming. The Pioneer Valley is home to the best university from the Berkshires to Boston. We offer congratulations to Western New England University which is located in the heart of Springfield. U.S. And World News has designated the campus as one of the finest learning establishments to receive a college education.

The private university has been ranked in the top 250 as they transitioned from a regional to a national school two years ago. They were first introduced as Western New England College before officially changing their moniker to university as the facility is a private school whose goal is to prepare college graduates for the working world. Last year, they achieved top 100 status which offers degrees in liberal arts.

They have a total of 5 academic schools on campus with total emphasis on courses in arts and science, business, engineering, law, pharmacy and health science as this is one of the best places where undergraduate students can further their education towards a better degree which has the endorsement from the New England Commission of Higher education and they have a strong background regarding social mobility access.

The campus also has a high profile in the wonderful world of athletics as students can par take in baseball, basketball, field hockey, golf, soccer, lacrosse, swimming, tennis and volleyball just to a name a few. their designated colors are blue and gold and the school's mascot, The Golden Bear has been routing for the home team since 1951.

In a recent interview with 22 News (WWLP-TV) President Dr. Robert E. Johnson emphasized why prospective students should further their education in Springfield:

"We are educating young people today for jobs that do not yet exist and have the aptitude to solve problems. Our collective responsibility is to help students understand they must be adaptive, nimble and entrepreneurial with a value-creation orientation".

Congratulations are in store for Western New England University as they have achieved high status nationwide as the campus will serve as a perfect learning ground for those who are looking for advancement in setting future goals in the working world. For more information on how you can be a part of this mix, you can log on to their web site by going here.

