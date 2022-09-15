This Beloved Ice Cream Treat Comes From Massachusetts

Having two children, 6 and 4, you've always got to have ice cream in the house. Even if you're not the biggest fan of sweets, like myself, it's not about YOU. Mint Chocolate Chip seems to be the favorite in our house at the moment, with Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry being a close second. My mother was a pistachio fan. Really, ma?

One of my earliest memories of a birthday party as a kid has these little wax paper cups with a wooden spoon all through it. The memory, that is.

Yes, I'm Talking About Hoodsies!

Boasting 3 fluid ounces of ice cream, one was NEVER enough, but they made for great party treats.

From 4th of July picnics to birthday parties, Hoodsie Cups are an iconic symbol of New England. With chocolate flavored ice cream on one side and vanilla on the other, these single serve cups remain the perfect treat for kids and parents alike since 1947. -hood.com

Founded in 1846 in Charlestown, MA, Hood eventually moved to and is still based out of Lynnfield, MA.

Hoodsies give you both of the best flavors, Vanilla and Chocolate all in one 100 calorie cup, apparently they have Hoodsie "Sundae Cups" as well...

