This Berkshire Campus Offers TOP Quality Education

During the month of January, we took time to salute some of the finest educational facilities here in the beautiful Berkshires and our final stop takes us to the north country as The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) has two campuses to further your learning skills. The main location is on Church Street in North Adams or if you prefer, head over to their Pittsfield site on Allen Street.

Enrollment consists of a total of 1,550 undergraduate students who truly excel in their career goals as 93% of their graduates find themselves embarking into the working world. Some alumni continue their education by advancing into graduate schools as over 100 scholarships are rewarded annually. Three years ago, U.S. News & World Report has ranked MCLA in the top 10 as they continue to maintain that status on a yearly basis. Very impressive, if you ask me.

The U.S. Department of Education and Kiplinger's Personal Finance Magazine have named MCLA as one of the best colleges with low tuition costs as 85% of their student body are receiving affordable forms of financial aid. They are consistently nominated on The Corporation for National Services President's higher education community honor roll due to their commitment in offering the best in learning ability.

Student guides are ready to offer prospective alumni a guided tour of the MCLA campus which is situated in the beautiful Berkshires with breathtaking views of our vicinity including majestic mountain ranges, cultural landmarks and hiking trails as those living on campus grounds can choose from either Hoosac Hall, Berkshire Towers or The Flagg Townhouse apartment complex. The school is also in close proximity from Boston and New York City.

As the COVID-19 pandemic refuses to let go (for now) ALL students and faculty are required to wear masks at all indoor spaces as MCLA continues to follow proper social distancing practices that have been mandated by The Massachusetts Department of Public Health. For more information, call (413) 662-5550 weekdays between the hours of 8:30 am and 5 pm.

For more details on how you can begin your educational experience at MCLA, log on to their web site by going here.

(Some statistical information was obtained courtesy of MCLA's web site)