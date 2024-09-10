This Berkshire County, MA Village Has Been Deemed “Under Rated”

Bay State residents: This scenic town in the Berkshire Mountains along the Housatonic River is also known as an "art colony" in Massachusetts. Local residents and visitors make this part of our state a true destination. By now, you probably know I was referring to the village of Stockbridge which has been deemed as one of the top "under rated" locations here in our backyard.

Stockbridge Sign loading...

Stockbridge is known for it's walkable Main Street with plenty of dining and shopping options in our vicinity.

The GRAMMY Museum Presents "An Evening With Arlo Guthrie" Getty Images loading...

(Photo of Arlo Guthrie in concert courtesy of Getty Images)

It was here where they filmed Arlo Guthrie's 1967 classic movie "Alice's Restaurant". Here is a photo of the legendary musician performing LIVE in concert (location unknown)

attachment-The-Red-Lion-Inn loading...

(Photo image of The Red Lion Inn exterior courtesy of WSBS files)

The Red Lion Inn is centrally located at the junction of routes 7 and 102. Whether you are staying overnight or visiting for the day, stop by for an awesome dining experience and then head downstairs to see a show at The Lion's Den where you'll find an array of local musical talent gracing center stage.

Norman Rockwell Museum loading...

(Photo image of The Norman Rockwell Museum courtesy of WSBS files)

Another mandatory stop is to check out The Norman Rockwell Museum located south on route 183 as the artist used Stockbridge as a model for the majority of his paintings. You'll be enamored by these priceless displays of work that were a fabric of our 20th century (Ah yes, take me back in time and I would not opt for a return to today for sure). It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you will NEVER forget, guaranteed! Get more details on fall and upcoming winter happenings by going here.

And for those who want to be surrounded by the flora and beauty of nature, The Berkshire Botanical Garden on route 102 is also a favorite place for those who want to experience our beauty in western Massachusetts. Log on to their web site for upcoming events.

attachment-OSV-Sturbridge loading...

(Photo image of Old Sturbridge Village courtesy of The Library of Congress https://www.loc.gov/item/2011631240/)

Other under rated areas in The Bay State include Sturbridge, home to The Old Sturbridge Village, considered the most expansive living museum in New England which features over 200 acres to explore and comprises a working farm, three water-powered mills, and 59 antique buildings. Highly recommended as you can check out their daily agenda on-line.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

(Photo image of Northampton courtesy of Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Northampton is also a top choice destination, which is located over a half hour from Pittsfield on route 9. Tourists visiting this vicinity must not miss the remarkable mid-19th to early 20th-century structures in the Round Hill Historic District, Thornes Marketplace, Northampton Farmer Markets, The Childs Park, The Frank Newhall Look Memorial Park, Academy of Music Theatre, plus check out the numerous breweries and bookstores in the downtown area.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

(Photo of Stockbridge village courtesy of Getty Images)

BOTTOM LINE: Experience Stockbridge and these other surrounding communities in our backyard as there are plenty of things to check out. Your trip will be memorable for sure!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/these-are-11-most-underrated-towns-massachusetts/SHIRMKRK4ZH4ZG4Y4ULWN4W56E/ www.wikipedia .org, www.nrm.org and www.berkshirebotanicalgarden.org)

(Featured image of The Berkshires welcome sign courtesy of Google Maps)