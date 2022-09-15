This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero

The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!

Prepare to celebrate a birthday of a prominent historical figure all weekend long! Friday, September 16th will be the 300th birthday of the man that they named this Berkshires town for. This historical figure played a key role in the Revolutionary War and is also a signer of the Declaration of Independence. He also happens to be the name and face of a popular domestic beer that's quite familiar to the New England region. That man, as you may have guessed by now, is Samuel Adams. The Berkshires town named after him, is of course, Adams.

Samuel Adams was born September, 16, 1722. He was a second cousin to President John Adams, who became the 2nd President of the United States, and is considered one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Samuel Adams attended the first Continental Congress in 1774, and would also help to draft the Articles of Confederation. Thomas Jefferson had previously stated that Adams was 'truly the Man of the Revolution'.

The town of Adams was officially incorporated in 1778. It currently has a population a little over 8,100 residents. The town is packed with history! There are museums, art galleries, restaurants, shopping, and more than meets the eye. Mount Greylock, the highest point in the Massachusetts (3,489 feet) is also located in Adams.

Oh yeah, and there's a beer named after him!

It probably helps that Samuel's father, Deacon Adams, was a brewer. He even owned one in Boston. But how often does an American hero also get their own beer? And for the record, there are more version of Samuel Adams than just the Octoberfest, which is a one of a kind for a domestic beer by the way.

So Happy 300th Birthday, Samuel Adams! Cheers from all of us, not just in Adams, MA, but everyone throughout the Berkshires and the rest of the Bay State!

