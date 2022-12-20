As we have hit 'Christmas Week', it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in New England, or just the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.

Recently, the publication 'House Beautiful' released their list of the 'Most Festive Christmas Towns in America'. And sure enough, a town closer than you will realize made the list. To give you an idea of what types of 'towns' were on this list, one of the five was New York, New York. And if that's the case, this small town in the Berkshires ranks right alongside that as Stockbridge, MA is among the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America'.

Their own 'Main Street at Christmas' was back this year in early December. Like the pic in the Instagram post above, the town became a spectacular village illuminating festive lights, displaying wreaths, and there's also a visit from Santa, himself.

The town of Stockbridge has become famous, thanks to Norman Rockwell's painting, 'Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas'. In fact, a their own holiday tradition, they recreate the image every year.

While the town isn't exactly the painting above, they do pretty well in recreating it for the Christmas festivities.

Along with their enormous light displays, on the Sunday of their 'Main Street on Christmas', Stockbridge will has their Main Street lined with over 50 vintage automobiles. What was once Rockwell's second-floor studio displays a Christmas tree. Carolers will perform and horse drawn carriage rides were also part of the festivities in Stockbridge.

The town knows how to celebrate the holiday season, almost like a Hallmark movie, but a lot more awesome. You can see how the town is among the most festive in the country.

