As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.

Recently, the publication 'House Beautiful' released their list of the 'Most Festive Christmas Towns in America'. And sure enough, a town closer than you will realize made the list. To give you an idea of what types of 'towns' were on this list, one of the five was New York, New York. And if that's the case, this small town in the Berkshires ranks right alongside that as Stockbridge, MA is among the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America'.

Their own 'Main Street at Christmas' is back this year the weekend of Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th. Like the pic in the Instagram post above, the town will become a spectacular village illuminating festive lights, displaying wreaths, and there's also a visit from Santa, himself.

The town of Stockbridge has become famous, thanks to Norman Rockwell's painting, 'Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas'. In fact, a their own holiday tradition, they recreate the image every year.

Along with their enormous light displays, on the Sunday of their 'Main Street on Christmas', Stockbridge will have their Main Street lined with over 50 vintage automobiles. What was once Rockwell's second-floor studio will also display a Christmas tree. Carolers will perform and horse drawn carriage rides will also be available as part of the festivities in Stockbridge.

The town knows how to celebrate the holiday season, almost like a Hallmark movie, but a lot more awesome. You can see how the town is among the most festive in the country.

