Massachusetts has a wide variety of absolutely amazing attractions throughout the state, especially with its wealth of history. However, every now and then, there is an attraction that is so peculiar, you can't help but marvel at how abnormal and outlandish it might be. That is what this particular attraction seems to pull off. Its creativeness has led to the spot being called the most eccentric attraction in Massachusetts.

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' released its picks for the most eccentric attractions in every state. There is always something appealing about an attraction that seems to require some outside-the-box type thinking in order to create such an oddity.

Where Can You Find the Most Eccentric Attraction in Massachusetts?

While it may not be shocking that you need to seek out this particular spot in Boston, just know that there are only two of such attractions of its kind in existence. The other happens to be up in Quebec City, in Canada. That being said, the most eccentric attraction in Massachusetts is the Museum of Bad Art in Boston.

While you might wonder, "How is any of this considered bad art," there does seem to be a unique darkness, but also incredibly creative aspect that you might not typically see on display in your average museum. Here is what 'Love Exploring' said about the Museum of Bad Art in Boston being the most eccentric attraction in Massachusetts:

The MOBA (Museum of Bad Art) started after its founder Scott Wilson pulled the gallery’s first piece out of a trash heap. He dubbed it Lucy in the Field with Flowers, and it has since been joined by hundreds of equally horrific masterpieces...Originally housed in the Dedham Community Theater, the collection has now moved to the Dorchester Brewing Company.

This almost seems like a must-visit spot to hit up if you find yourself out east. If you're looking for something that let's say "eccentric" to hit up with a friend, a date, or maybe even just a day to yourself, you now know where to head to for that type of thing.

