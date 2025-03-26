Massachusetts is well known for its lengthy and very rich history. Not only are there several historic attractions throughout the state, there are also plenty of aesthetically pleasing sites to be seen in the Bay State. One of those happens to be in the form of a bridge. All across the state, there are plenty of bridges with plenty of historical context and you know exactly where that bridge is when you see it. The same could be said for this spot, which is now being called the most impressive bridge in the state.

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' recently posted its picks for The Most Impressive Bridge in Every State. Their pick for the most impressive bridge in Massachusetts makes perfect sense when you realize that it's also known for being part of one of the top scenic road trips in the Bay State.

Where is the Most Impressive Bridge in Massachusetts?

If you happen to find yourself along the Mohawk Trail in the village of Shelburne Falls, then you might happen to see an incredible spot that 'Love Exploring' calls the most impressive bridge in Massachusetts. That bridge is the Bridge of Flowers.

Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about why the Bridge of Flowers is the most impressive bridge in Massachusetts:

A blanket of flowers covers this otherwise unassuming bridge in Shelburne Falls every summer. More than 500 types of plant adorn its graceful arches in season, and they have done so for an impressive 90 years. It was originally a trolley bridge and now usually only opens seasonally.

It's tough to argue with such an incredible spot that almost seems unreal. But luckily it is, and we're definitely fine with that spot being picked as the most impressive bridge in the Bay State. It's one more must-visit spot for your upcoming road trips during the warmer months in Massachusetts.

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps