Some people may be surprised by this about Massachusetts, but we have quite a great selection of amazing burger joints throughout the Bay State. There are times this can go overlooked, especially since Massachusetts isn't necessarily among the first states you think of for having some really good burgers. Being a New England state, we're much more well known for our seafood of course. That being said, whether you know it or not, plenty of great burgers do exist here. There's even a burger joint here being called the best burger restaurant in Massachusetts.

The popular lifestyle publication,'5 Reasons to Visit', released their picks for The Best Burger Restaurant in Every U.S. State for 2025. It may be time to add another must-stop to any road trips you might be taking through Massachusetts as we enter the warmer months of the year.

What Burger Joint is the Best Burger Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you happen to be driving through Worcester and you're craving a burger, this spot probably need to be your next stop. The best burger restaurant in Massachusetts is in Worcester at The Fix Burger Bar.

As you can see, they have quite the burger menu there. There is also a location in Marlborough, but the Worcester spot is what was picked by '5 Reasons to Visit' as having the best burger in Massachusetts. Here's what they had to say about the burger joint:

In the heart of Worcester, The Fix Burger Bar stands out as a culinary gem, celebrated for crafting some of the best burgers in Massachusetts. With a menu that features a tantalizing array of gourmet options, each burger is expertly made with high-quality ingredients, ensuring a flavorful experience in every bite. The Fix Burger Bar allows guests to customize their burgers with unique toppings, flavorful sauces, and artisanal buns, catering to all taste preferences. Patrons rave about the perfectly cooked patties, a dedicated selection of craft beers, and an inviting atmosphere that makes it a must-visit for burger aficionados. For anyone seeking a top-tier burger experience in the Bay State, The Fix Burger Bar is the place to be.

If you need to prepare for what burger you want to devour when you get there, you can have a look at their menu at the link provided here. After all, they are the best burger restaurant in Massachusetts!

