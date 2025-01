This Burger Joint Serves the Best Burger & Fries in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has several great spots to grab a burger and fries throughout the state. This can be overlooked from time to time, since burgers are not exactly the first popular food you think of when you think of popular foods in the New England region (thanks to seafood, of course). However, that doesn't mean we don't have plenty of them here. There's even one that's exclusive to Massachusetts which is being called the best joint for a burger and fries in the Bay State.

The popular food publication, 'Love Food', released their picks for The Best Burger and Fries in Every State. It may be time to add another must-stop to any road trips you might be taking through Massachusetts.

What Spot Has the Best Burger and Fries in Massachusetts?

Actually, there's are technically a few different spots you can go to enjoy the best burger and fries in the Bay State. The family-run spot known as KKatie's Burger Bar has three main locations in Plymouth, Marshfield, and Hyannis. There are also KKatie's Express locations in Plympton, Manomet, and West Bridgewater.

Here's why KKatie's Burger Bar was selected by 'Love Food' as having the best burger and fries throughout the entire state of Massachusetts:

Family-run KKatie’s has three locations across the state, each serving the restaurant's signature Angus beef burgers with either coleslaw or fries. The Vermonter, with caramelized apples and onions, smoked bacon, Vermont Cheddar, and maple mayo is a hit, or you can go all out with the award-winning Rock and its four patties, pile of bacon, America cheese, onion rings, and special sauce. While the coleslaw is good, the fries are the must-try side.

Based on just how they look, it's tough to dispute any of that...

If you happen be near a KKatie's Burger Bar or KKatie's Express, you must be spoiled at this point. As someone who isn't, I kind of feel like I want to jump in the car and take a road trip for a burger and fries at one of those spots right this second. Whether or not you're thinking along the same lines, now you know where to go for the best burger and fries in the Bay State. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

