You may not realize it, but Massachusetts has several underrated burger joints throughout the state. This is something that can go overlooked, since it's not as if burgers are the very first food people tend to think of when they think of the most popular New England foods. However, that doesn't mean they don't exist here. There's even a spot that's exclusive to Massachusetts which serves the best fast food burger in the Bay State.

The popular food publication, 'Love Food', released a list of the Best Fast Food Burger in Every State. It may be time to add another must-stop if you're taking a road trip any time soon through Massachusetts.

Using results extrapolated from the likes of 'Love Food's "food team", the list was able to narrow down the results for each state's best fast food burger.

Where Can You Find the Best Fast Food Burger in Massachusetts?

If you head out east, that is where you will find both locations of this burger joint that is exclusive to the Bay State. The spot with the best fast food burger in Massachusetts is Sullivan's Castle Island in Boston, and in Hanover.

If only we could actually taste the pictures. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about naming Sullivan's Castle Island burger as the best fast food burger in Massachusetts:

Dan Sullivan Senior opened Sullivan's on Castle Island in 1951. His idea was simply to serve good food at fair prices in an environment where all were welcome. The concept has carried the restaurant through to today, where it's still an iconic spot for locals. It doesn't hurt that Sullivan's has kept its prices competitive, serving up its double cheeseburger for less than $10. It tastes amazing, to boot.

Not only do they have the best fast food burger at a solid price, but they also have some other great food as well!

You can find Sullivan's Castle Island at 2080 William J. Day Boulevard in South Boston, and 1775 Washington Street, Suite 410 in Hanover. It's nice to know there are a couple options to hit up for the best fast food burger in Massachusetts.

26 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images