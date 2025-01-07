There is no city in Massachusetts, or anywhere else in the country for that matter, that ever wants to be known as the dirtiest city throughout its entire state. If you are someone who happens to take pride in the spot you live in, this can especially hit relatively hard. Unfortunately, there is a particular spot in Massachusetts that happens to fall under that particular label. So, what city in the Bay State was chosen to hold such an unfortunate title as the dirtiest city in the state?

It would be kind of a bummer to move somewhere for a new job, but only to find out that specific city has been labeled as the dirtiest city in your state. And how does such a title even get slapped onto any particular city. What are the oddly specific details as to how a city ends up being called not just dirty, but the dirtiest city in the state.

What is the Dirtiest City in Massachusetts?

As someone who has enjoyed all their time in the Bay State, I don't think there is any spot remotely that I've been that I would call dirty. Unfortunately, I'm not the one that listed this particular spot as the 36th dirtiest city in the country, as well as the dirtiest city in Massachusetts. The dirtiest city in Massachusetts is Lawrence.

Sure, you really can't tell much from photos. But these don't give off the impression of Lawrence as having a dirty city. It was the publication 'Lawnstarter' that made the list of the dirtiest cities in the nation. According to their determining factors, Lawrence ranked as the 19th dirtiest city in terms of living conditions, and has the 35th dirtiest pollution.

While those rankings certainly aren't anything to brag about, at least we aren't New York, NY, which had the absolute dirtiest living conditions of any city. Springfield, MA ranked as the 66th dirtiest city in the country, while Newton, MA also cracked the top 100 at #92.

Again, while pics don't exactly give the entire picture for the setting, it's tough to say that Lawrence deserves to be ranked anywhere on this list, or as the dirtiest city in Massachusetts for that matter. No matter where you are, let's just keep enjoying our state as much as we can, Massachusetts!

