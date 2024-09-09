This CT Restaurant Is Ranked # 1 For Fried Clams

In New England, seafood aficionados can be found all across our six state terrain. There is no doubt, the most famous seafood coming out of Connecticut is what else, oysters.

attachment-Tennesee-Tuxedo-DVD-Cover loading...

(Tennessee Tuxedo DVD cover courtesy of Pin Page)

Chumley the walrus snacks on them constantly in the classic "Tennessee Tuxedo" cartoons. I remember when meeting the man who provided Chumley's voice, Bradley Bolke at Larry Storch's 95th birthday party, I asked him if he had some of his favorite seafood and it gave him a chuckle. Bradley was such a nice man. My time with him was precious in nature!

attachment-Don-Adams-Agent-86 loading...

(Photo image of Don Adams on "Get Smart" courtesy of www.wikipedia.org)

The memories of that animated series which also featured the voice of Don Adams in the title role (He is of course best known as Maxwell Smart, secret agent 86) are timeless with a capital T.

rebeccafondren rebeccafondren loading...

(Lobster roll photo courtesy of rebeccafondren)

Let's not forget the lobster roll and hamburger were also invented in The Constitution State and another staple has established it's roots locally just off I-95:

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

(Pizza pic courtesy of Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Did you know that pizza originated from the Elm City of New Haven.

Indian Tribes Profit from Gaming in Connecticut Getty Images loading...

(Photo image of Mohegan Sun's interior courtesy of Getty Images)

May I remind you that Pepe's is STILL a popular draw and there is another location located inside Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville. Did you also know that Connecticut is home to a restaurant that serves the best fried clams in the world and it's located at a favorite world wide tourist spot on the state's shoreline.

attachment-Sea-Swirl-Exterior loading...

(Exterior photo of Sea Swirl Restaurant courtesy of www.google.com)

The answer to this question: Sea Swirl which is located at 30 Williams Avenue at the junctions of routes 1 and 27 in Mystic. They serve up one of the ten best orders of fried clams that you can purchase in the entire world. Fans of New England seafood will agree that Sea Swirl has been placed among the absolute fried clam legends in their list. For more details on this iconic eatery, log on to their web site by going here.

Jesse Wlodyka Jesse Wlodyka loading...

(Image of Connecticut map courtesy of Jesse Wlodyka)

Some of the other famous clam shacks along Connecticut's shoreline are seasonal, like Abbott's in Noank, and Guilford's The Place as the dilemma lingers as to where you can go for the best fried clams during the winter months? Here are some suggestions as these establishments are open all year round: Lenny & Joe's in Westbrook, Frankie's Family Restaurants in Waterbury, Saybrook Fish House in Canton, and The City Fish Market in Wethersfield, just south of Hartford.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

(Seafood platter image courtesy of Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BOTTOM LINE: Seafood lovers will continue to indulge in their favorite dishes, no matter what the weather. If you can tolerate the traffic on 95, chances are the journey has paid dividends to satisfy your appetite!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of our sister station, I-95 in Danbury, CT https://i95rock.com/connecticut-restaurant-named-one-of-the-best-in-the-world-for-fried-clams/)

