Massachusetts certainly has its most popular towns throughout the state which are also known as great travel destinations. It doesn't matter if you're going on a small road trip to the other side of the state or coming from anywhere else in the country, there are always plenty of spots in the Bay State to make it to for a trip. But what about some of the small towns that are quite pleasant without all the recognition that those popular destinations get? Some are just as appealing while also being underrated. It seems that we now know the most underrated town throughout all Massachusetts.

Recently, the popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' released their picks for The Most Underrated Town in Every State. The pick they made for the Bay State is certainly not one you would hear when its more popular cities are discussed, but all the same, it has the charm and pleasantness of the perfect spot for a road trip within the coming warmer months.

Where is the Most Underrated Town in Massachusetts?

Everyone loves to find a great spot on Cape Cod! It's known for being one of the best vacation destinations anywhere. But on Cape Cod, there are several great towns, but this one happens to get overlooked, albeit while being a pretty impressive spot. That particular town is Wellfleet, MA.

It's tough to find a bad view anywhere with this beach town. Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about why it's the most underrated town in Massachusetts:

A perfectly formed town on the peninsula of Cape Cod, Wellfleet is often overlooked in favor of more famous places such as Provincetown and Nantucket. That's a crying shame though, as the town is awash with wonders, such as Uncle Tim's Bridge (pictured), which juts over marshland and connects to some scenic hiking trails. Once you've ventured into the outdoors, come back for a seafood feast by the water and a nose around the Wellfleet Flea Market – check for running times.

The endearing sights you can view from anywhere throughout Wellfleet are pretty remarkable. It's amazing it doesn't get the attention it might deserve compared to other beach towns. However, that is what happens to make it quite underrated. And just maybe it's a unique vacation spot to seek out during the upcoming warmer months in Massachusetts.

