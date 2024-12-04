This Fast Food Chain Is #1 For First Dates In Massachusetts

Here's a surprise: A fast-food chain got the surprising top pick for Massachusetts couples on their first date together! That's according to a new survey which asked single people how'd they feel about a fast food first date.

How would YOU feel about stopping at a burger joint on a first date with somebody you'd like to start a relationship with? The results from the poll show that 54% of men are totally up for it!

Perhaps even more surprising (at least, to me), 66% of women would absolutely agree to it! That's 2 out of every 3 women. I think that is one of the true indicators that times are definitely changing. The survey was conducted by DatingNews.com.

DatingNews polled 3,000 carefully selected singles for the survey and found some surprising results. The #1 fast-food restaurant choice for a first date? Many of you readers will love this...Chick-fil-A!

A whopping 31 states chose Chick-fil-A as their most popular romantic and budget-friendly option (one of those states is Massachusetts, by the way). Coming in second place? McDonalds. Mickey D's was the #1 choice in 6 states.

Ready for choice #3? It's an odd choice and it's also one that I would have probably never guessed...Dairy Queen. DQ was the top choice in 5 states, believe it or not. BTW, I have nothing against Dairy Queen, I just thought it was an odd choice.

Some of the other top choices for random states were Wendy's (#1 in two states), Subway (also #1 in two states, both of which are in New England: Maine and Vermont), and (another one I found odd) Taco Bell was #1 in Hawaii of all places.

It's a pretty cool survey. Check it out in full by visiting DatingNews' website here.

