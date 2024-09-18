This Five & Dime Store In NY Is The Oldest In Existence

Looking for a daytrip with a fun destination this weekend? May I suggest a road trip that is located at Fulton county's gateway to The Adirondack mountains. A hint is you might want to stop in and pick up supplies for your camping excursion as this vicinity is well known for locals and visitors to experience nature in it's rarest form.

attachment-Northville-NY loading...

(Photo image of New York, the Empire State, courtesy of NordNordWest, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6986784)

The place I am referring to is the village of Northville as this area is home to the oldest operating "five and dime" store nationwide. This retail outlet has served the community for over a century and is STILL going strong. For 'a living in the past" guy, I am at my glory as a slice of Americana remains intact 40 miles northwest of Albany.

attachment-Northville-Main-St loading...

(Past photo image of Main Street in Northville, NY courtesy of www.northville5and10.com)

The name of this store has changed numerous times over the years but this classic retail gem has not as the proprietors continue to provide "old fashioned" customer service 7 days a week.

attachment-Northville-5 & 10 loading...

(Photo image of Northville five and dime courtesy of www.google.com)

The Northville five and dime first opened it's doors in 1907 in the heart of South Main Street. It still has original hardwood floors and you can view the original tin ceilings and stained glass windows.

The classical old camera APPOLLOMAN loading...

(Photo image of vintage camera courtesy of APPOLLOMAN)

By all means, bring your camera and snap some pictures. I am wondering if they still sell the old fashioned film that you used to load by hand in the back of your Kodak Instamatic camera. I am in 7th heaven!

While you are there, don't forget to say HI to Alberta Blowers who has been behind the counter for 53 years. She will take good care of you during this unique shopping experience.

Chocolate Walnut Fudge DreamBigPhotos loading...

(Photo image of fudge courtesy of DreamBigPhotos)

Bring your appetite as they STILL sell penny candy and they make homemade fudge each and every day. They also have plenty of items from our past for sale. I need to get out there real soon to check out this fantastic shopping establishment which takes me back to my youth. For more details, log on to their web site by going here.

Spirograph orangemania // Flickr loading...

(Photo image of Super Spirograph courtesy of orangemania//Flickr)

BOTTOM LINE: The past is alive and well in the foot hills of upstate New York. I LOVE IT!! I wonder if they have Spirograph for sale as that was as staple during my younger days! AM ONLY radios are also at the top of my list. Guess what: i'll be heading to Northville in the coming weeks!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of our sister station in Albany, NY Q105.7 and Q103.5, www.google.com and on the website http://www.northville5and10.com/)

(Featured image courtesy of www.northville5and10.com)