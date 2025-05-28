This Fungus Runs Rampant In 3 Massachusetts Cities

Some troubling news to share with my fellow Massachusetts residents. What many dismiss as a mere nuisance can actually have pretty devastating health consequences. I'm referring to MOLD of all things.

Yes, exposure to mold can lead to health problems, some of them major: chronic skin conditions, respiratory infections, and potentially life-threatening lung inflammation. Where am I going with all this?

According to a recent study, Massachusetts is home to THREE of the moldiest cities in the country! Deye Technology Co., Ltd. recently surveyed 3,000 homeowners asking them if they had experienced mold problems within the past year.

Results from the survey, combined with climate and environmental data from multiple resources led to a list of the 150 Moldiest Cities in America. As you may expect, Florida and Louisiana pretty much dominate the list. Massachusetts, however, makes 3 appearances!

But before we get to the Bay State, let's take a look at the cities that really show their moldy colors!

The Top 10 Moldiest Cities in the United States:

Fort Lauderdale, FL New Orleans, LA Baton Rouge, LA Orlando, FL Tampa, FL Miami, FL Biloxi, MS Shreveport, LA Gainesville, FL Lafayette, LA

As I said, Florida and Louisiana appear several times, but that's to be expected. If there are two things that mold really LOVES it's heavy rain (especially during hurricane season) and high humidity, both of which FL and LA have in droves.

The three cities in the Commonwealth that make the list of moldiest cities are as follows:

Boston (#63)

Springfield (#116)

Worcester (#120)

Check out the full list by visiting Deye's website here.

