I'm guessing that there's proper protocol for men to follow when they're honeymooning with their beautiful new bride. Now, I've never been married, so I've never been on a honeymoon. I'm 100% sure that when I finally do get married, it's going to be with the woman I'm in a relationship with now. My soulmate, Tonya.

As I said before, I've never been on a honeymoon so I'm not entirely sure what that list of proper protocols to follow would consist of, but I'm reasonably certain that what this Florida man did recently would NOT be on that list!

According to a social media post by the Hillsborough County(Florida) Sheriff's Office(HCSO), a man was arrested for trying to arrange a meeting with a sex worker...while on his honeymoon!

The HCSO reports that 34-year-old Paul Turovsky was honeymooning in Tampa with his new bride when he left her sleeping in their hotel room and went to a Hyatt hotel to meet with a prostitute he hooked up with online.

When Turovsky arrived at the hotel, he was immediately placed in handcuffs and taken to the station by undercover agents who were conducting a sex trafficking sting operation in the area.

When all was said and done, over 170 men were arrested in the sting operation conducted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office law enforcement. I wonder if divorce proceedings are underway for Mr. and Mrs. Turovsky?

For more on the story, check out the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Twitter page here.

