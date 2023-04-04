This Iconic Woodstock Performer Slated To Play In Massachusetts On May 11

I have to credit my father for introducing me to some of the best music ever written. While I know that the "best music ever written" is subjective, I think most living people would say that the '60s, '70s, and '80s churned out some of the best music.

When CSNY (Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young) performed at Woodstock in1969, it was said that they were super nervous, as it was only the second live performance that the four men had done before.

The news that David Crosby passed away back in January was stark reminder that the days of peaceful Woodstock are far behind us, although the music will certainly live on.

There is one member of the former supergroup that is about to embark on a new tour, and that's Graham Nash.

Graham Nash

Graham Nash will play The Cabot Theater in Beverly, MA on May 11, 2023, according to grahamnash.com

Nash is touring in support of his new album "Now" that will be released on May 19.

I hope you found this post fun and informative.