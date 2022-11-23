Here's a question, Berkshire County: Are you trying something new for Thanksgiving this year like adding a new dish to the holiday feast? If you are, you wouldn't be the only one.

Every year, thousands and thousands of people go online around the holidays and search for recipes so they can add something new and different to their Thanksgiving spread. Something other than the old tried and true.

Can you guess what the most searched-for Thanksgiving recipe is in Massachusetts this year? I'll give you a couple of guesses. Glazed carrots? Nope. Turkey pot pie? Uh-uh. Stuffed butternut squash? Sorry(good guess though).

YorkTest, the food sensitivity experts, recently did a study that analyzed Google search data in each state to determine which Thanksgiving recipes have had the biggest rise in searches this year.

In addition to the dishes I mentioned above, some other popular recipe searches include corn casserole, turkey soup(which is a great way of utilizing your leftovers), apple crisp(the most popular searched-for recipe in Wisconsin), and roasted parsnips.

Are you ready for this? The #1 most-searched-for Thanksgiving recipe in Massachusetts is...Baked Brie! Gee, warm, gooey, melted cheese--what's not to love? In fact, baked brie was the most-searched-for recipe across the country overall, taking ten states!

Interestingly enough, however, Massachusetts was the only state in New England with baked brie as the top choice. Two states(Rhode Island and Vermont) have Turkey Soup as their most-searched-for recipe.

Connecticut had Baked Sweet Potato as the top recipe. For Maine, it was Turkey Pot Pie and for New Hampshire, it was Corn Casserole. It's a very interesting study. To find out the most-searched recipes for all the states, visit YorkTest's website here.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads