One thing I love about the holiday season is all of the fun Christmas movies I get to watch with family. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' tops the list for me but I also love 'Christmas with the Kranks,' 'It's a Wonderful Life,' a 'Muppet Christmas Carol', and the list goes on and on. I've watched some of these movies so many times that I can recite the lines in my sleep.

While Massachusetts residents and beyond no doubt love the classics from 40, 50 even 60 years ago, there's also a big liking for some of the classics that were released in the '90s. As a matter of fact, Century Link conducted a study to find out which '90s Christmas films are being searched most in each state as we dive deep into the holiday season.

You may or may not be surprised that hands down 'Home Alone' is the most popular Christmas classic across the nation and it's the top searched Christmas movie on Google in Massachusetts as well as 13 other U.S. states.

While other '90s classics made the list like 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' 'The Santa Clause' and 'Jingle All the Way,' 'Home Alone' is top dog, no doubt.

Home Alone is definitely a big hit for me and my family as we watch the film every year, without fail. Unlike Kevin, I'm not alone, there are plenty of folks in Massachusetts who are viewing this movie as well. You can view more results including the complete study and methodology by going here.

What Christmas classics from any decade will you be watching with family this year?

