This is the Most Popular Big Game Snack in Massachusetts

The NFL's biggest game of the year is this Sunday (February 9th) and if you're watching the game, you will want to make sure you have plenty of snacks ready to go for it. So, what's the most popular big game snack in all of Massachusetts? While you're making your way to the grocery store to stock up before the game on Sunday, this particular snack is a must-have whether your hosting a party or watching the game solo.

Perhaps when you think of the top snacks to have a game viewing party might be pizza, wings, or some variety of chips. But one thing to remember is, what would any of those foods be if you didn't have the right dip?

That's right! Massachusetts most popular big game snack happens to be of the dip variety. And one dip stands out above all others in the Bay State. The most popular dip to enjoy while watching the big game in Massachusetts is Buffalo Chicken Dip.

The popular food publication 'Cheapism' recently posted why Buffalo Chicken Dip is their pick for Massachusetts favorite big game snack, which is also the same for several other states:

Wow. A supreme, commanding lead for Buffalo chicken dip. This doesn’t surprise me, considering it’s the only thing here that really feels like a classic Super Bowl snack, but a lot of respect is due for grabbing the attention of 29 states.

While the core ingredients are always important, there isn't necessarily a bad way to make Buffalo Chicken Dip, which is quite amazing by the way. In any event, try to make sure its on your must-have list for your big game watching experience this weekend, Massachusetts!

