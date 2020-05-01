She looks innocent enough, but when the Devil gets in her… and boredom strikes… it is the wiry treats she goes for! This happy little girl is my cat, Rayne. We often joke that we should change the spelling of her name to "Reign" because she thinks she runs the place. She can however on occasion run out of things to do, and that is when I need to watch her every move.

She snuggles up to me and rubs against my leg, sits up and begs and jumps on my lap, but when I'm not paying attention, she like to nibble on the many wires and power chords that reside under my desk. On Thursday morning, I learned the hard way that I must keep her occupied. She is only 2 years old after all.

I have been working from home, as many of you I know are also doing these days. Six or seven weeks in… whatever it has been, everything has (for the most part) gone according to plan and there have been no major tech glitches. Well, that ended today. When I went to hop on the microphone to begin my news shift… NOTHING! ACK!

I took the better part of the day to discover that Rayne had chewed through the power supply wire that leads to the unit that powers my microphone. This was not a happy finding. Luckily, I had a spare power supply, but the early part of the day set me back quite a bit.

The point to all this? There are some things you can do to keep your kitty from chowing down on your especially important wires. You know… the ones that charge your phone, keep Alexa powered up, and of course the most important ones that lead to your computer.

Petbucket.com posted an article a few years back called: 5 Ways to Prevent Your Cat from Chewing on Wires. If you have a bored cat that likes to chew, perhaps you could benefit from these tips from that article. I plan to use them myself!