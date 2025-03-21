In Massachusetts, it's a pretty nice luxury that we seem to have some of the best bakeries of any state. From east to west throughout the Bay State, there are plenty of great local bakery shops to stop in and you know it will be a unique experience. So, with so many great bakeries throughout the state, which one has the best bread? We now know the answer so you can carbo load on your favorite bagels and baguettes at this particular spot.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' released its choices of bakeries with the best bread in every state. While that is quite the specific title for any bakery, they made their choices based on user reviews, as well as awards and accolades received by each spot.

What Massachusetts Bakery Makes the Best Bread in the State?

On the eastern side of the state, in the city of Cambridge, it's not just home to some of the most prestigious schools in the country. Cambridge is also where you will find the bakery that makes the absolute best bread in all of Massachusetts. That bakery is Iggy's Bread.

If you're a fan of bread, you may already be craving some of their menu offering, just based on their social media posts. And can I get one of those pretzels? Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why they have the best bread in Massachusetts:

Locals adore Iggy’s Bread but it’s worth the trip even if you don’t live nearby because everything is just delicious. The tempting array of baked goods includes naturally leavened and unbleached bagels, brioche, breadsticks (lighter and puffier than those you may be used to), and wholewheat loaves. The top choices are the Francese (French bread), cranberry and pecan rolls, and focaccia, the latter made with olive oil, rosemary, and roasted onions.

Like they said, it seems like it may definitely be worth a road trip no matter where you're coming from to check out Iggy's Bread. You can find them at 130 Fawcett St. in Cambridge. And you can check out their menu at this link provided here.

If it tastes anything remotely how it looks, there's no doubt it has to be pretty amazing! After all, it has been called the best bread in Massachusetts!

