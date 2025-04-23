While chicken may not be the first thing that comes to mind when anyone thinks of Massachusetts, that doesn't mean that we don't have plenty of fantastic chicken joints throughout the state. There is plenty of varieties of that very chicken being served here as well, whether its through wings, sandwiches, chicken & waffles, etc. But it seems that we now know who serves the best fried chicken in all of the Massachusetts.

Our friends at the popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released their pick for the best fried chicken joint in every state. You may have noticed there's recently been such accolades for best chicken & waffles, or best hole-in-the-wall chicken joints, and even spots that have the best chicken on their sandwiches. But this spot is the absolute best fried chicken joint in Massachusetts.

What is the Best Fried Chicken Joint in Massachusetts?

If you're on the eastern side of the Bay State, then perhaps you already know about this chicken option. In Cambridge, there is a spot that has been named as the best fried chicken joint in Massachusetts. That spot is The Coast Cafe.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the absolute best fried chicken joint in Massachusetts:

The Coast Cafe was opened in 1997 by Tony Brooks and his sister Julie, with the slogan 'food from the soul.' The business is committed to serving the best fried chicken and mac ‘n’ cheese in New England, and based on the rave reviews from customers, it's definitely succeeding. The fried chicken is obviously the star here, but you won't go wrong by pairing it with candied yams and finishing your meal with sweet potato pie.

There's nothing like a great fried chicken place! Not only that, but there is plenty of other great stuff off the menu to devour at The Coast Cafe. And now, you have one more spot to add to your list of must-try food spots in the Bay State! Enjoy!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images