This MA City Is A Popular Destination To Settle Down

It is the second largest New England city, runner-up to Boston and has seen a recent 11 percent boom in population since 2017. This Massachusetts locale is home to numerous colleges, universities and continues to thrive in the manufacturing industry. One of it's most identifiable tenants is a factory that has been distributing some of your favorite beverages since 1882. It's the home of Polar sodas and seltzer. Plus, you can take part on a variety of happenings in the realm of entertainment, dining and take in the sights of this city that is deemed as "The Heart Of the Commonwealth"

attachment-Worcester-I290 loading...

(Photo image courtesy of www.realestate.usnews.com)

Question of the day: Do you know the city we are focusing in this article? The answer is: Worcester, Massachusetts (natives pronounce it Woostah and don't even consider calling it Worse-ster) as we have seen this area exceed 205 thousand residents (these numbers are equivalent to when they had a similar number back in 1950.

According to Worcester's Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn: "The population numbers reflect the work the city has put in over the past few years to make it a desirable place to live with a high quality of life".

attachment-Downtown Worcester loading...

attachment-Worcester City Hall loading...

(photo images courtesy of www.lostnewengland.com and www.flickr.com)

Worcester has a charming and historical downtown where you can stroll and SHOP LOCAL as this is a vehicle to stimulate the city's economy. Main Street is also home to City Hall and common, In 1978, the building was included to The National Register of Historic Places. Stop over at The Common's northeast corner and pay respects to the 398 Worcester soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Civil War. A fun fact: It's the 4th tallest building in the city.

attachment-Polar Park loading...

(Photo image courtesy of www.facebook.com)

The city is a mecca for sports enthusiasts: Worcester has been home to the Triple A Red Sox as Polar Park has broken attendance records since it's 2021 opening. Here is your chance to see future up and coming players before making their trek east to Boston's Fenway Park. The team moved back to the Bay State after years in Pawtucket, Rhode Island as this venue thrives as an economic engine during the summer months. For a complete schedule of upcoming games, log on to their web site by going here.

attachment-Worcester Railers loading...

(Photo image courtesy of www.facebook.com)

The DCU Arena STILL presents hockey at it's best. For years, the AHL's Ice Cats called this venue at Foster Avenue home. These days, the excitement prevails during the winter months as Worcester's Railers are a part of The ECHL league and are affiliated with New York's Islanders. They also present a series of concerts featuring some of your favorite performers, family oriented events, conventions, meetings and trade shows. For more information on upcoming events, go to the DCU's web site.

william87 william87 loading...

Worcester's Airport also provides an essential public service for those who don't want to make the eastbound trip to Logan in Boston. Three major carriers offer flights to your favorite domestic destinations including Jet Blue, American, Delta and Ross Rectrix. To book your upcoming trip, access this link.

attachment-Worcester-Aerial View loading...

(Photo image courtesy of www.alamy.com)

Statistics show those who have visited Worcester have also planted roots just one hour east of Boston. You can enjoy those comforts of the big city without all the hustle and bustle that is prevalent in Massachusetts capital, plus you are just a quick ride on I-90 to Beantown or The Cape. It's an ideal location to actually say the famous words from Dorothy in "The Wizard Of Oz": "There's no place like home".