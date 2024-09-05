This MA City Is Considered A TRUE “Boom Town”

I don’t know if you noticed, but certain portions of The Bay State are getting more congested. Translation: A 10 minute drive to anywhere statewide nowadays seems to take almost an hour. That to me is no simple arithmetic, however it could apply when driving through my ol' hometown of NYC (That is why I take public transportation when visiting the ol' haunts).

(Entering Worcester, MA sign courtesy of //townsquare.media/site/918/files/2023/04/attachment-Worcester-I290.jpg)

There is a particular area east of The Berkshires where residents of our Commonwealth are calling this city "home base" year round. The city of Worcester (pronounced Woos-Tah) takes the top spot.

(Street View of Worcester, MA courtesy of Google Maps)

The 2nd largest city statewide ranks well in business and population growth. This web site gives you a clear example on why this community is flourishing. But there are some reasons why people are moving there in droves.

(Image of Worcester, MA by night courtesy of Sean Pavone Photo and Getty Images)

For starters, Worcester is only one hour away from the capital city of Boston, making the commute to work out east less cumbersome as many residents are employed in Beantown.

(Photo of Worcester, MA skyline courtesy of Google Maps)

The area is also known for its many colleges and universities and also has a robust manufacturing industry. The current population of 205,950 residents shows a major increase of 11% from 2017.

(Photo of Worcester City Hall courtesy of Google Maps)

Local residents and visitors can check out a diverse arts and entertainment scene. Worcester has a plethora of history and diverse selection of museums and entertainment venues that you can check out during your excursion as you can sample a variety of diverse arts and entertainment. Let's not forget they also have a variety of unique restaurants where you can sample the fare.

(Worcester Railers image courtesy of https://www.dcucenter.com/)

You can also check out a Worcester Railers hockey game during the fall, winter and early spring at the DCU Center. For a list of events, check out their web site by going here.

(Worcester, MA skyline photo image courtesy of Google Maps)

BOTTOM LINE: Upon arrival, there is never a dull moment to experience this fantastic Bay State city in it's finest glory. I'll tag along for the road trip!

(Some information obtained in this article, regarding Worcester, Massachusetts courtesy of https://country1025.com/2023/12/massachusetts-fastest-growing-city-town-as-we-start-2024-is/)

(Featured image courtesy of Google Maps)