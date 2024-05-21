This MA City Is Just “Plain Old Ugly” In Nature

There are some truly beautiful cities across the United States and there are some downright ugly ones and here in Massachusetts, a popular suburb of Boston takes the top honor. Ironically, it is known as "The City Of Champions" but it seems to lack maintenance and an array of poor design choices. Let's not keep you in suspense any longer: What is The Bay State's "ugliest" city?

The answer: Brockton, Massachusetts which has been deemed as an eyesore for those residing and visiting. Alot's web site was pretty harsh regarding their review:

attachment-Brockton-City-Hall loading...

“The only architecturally interesting part of Brockton is City Hall. The rest of the buildings are organized like a budget version of Paris with all of the straight-edged roads, squished townhouses, and a famous library.”

attachment-Marciano-Statue loading...

One positive attribute regarding this city: The Undefeated Heavyweight Boxer Rocky Marciano was born in Brockton and one bright spot to check out is a statue bearing his likeness which was erected after his untimely passing in 1969. He was also known as "The Brockton Blockbuster"' and "The Rock From Brockton".

Ridofranz Ridofranz loading...

Statistics show over 104 thousand people are permanent residents of Brockton which is situated in Plymouth county. Another plus is if you enjoy your daily dose of java, there are a lot of coffee shops.to satisfy your craving. If you ask me, this lovely barista is waiting for your appearance.

attachment-DW-Field-Park loading...

The city also has an array of parks to check out. Here is a view of DW Field Park, a perfect place to commune with your thoughts while paying a visit, if you are inclined to do so. For more information, log on to the city of Brockton's web site by going here.

Incidentally, if you are curious about the "ugliest' cities in neighboring New England states, we have the scoop:

New Haven, Connecticut

Howland, Maine

Somersworth, New Hampshire

Harrisville, Rhode Island

Essex Junction, Vermont

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of the capital city's FOX-TV affiliate, boston25news.com)

(Other information and photo images courtesy of a gallery that can be found on www.google.com)