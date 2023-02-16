This MA City Pays The Best Salary In The U.S. For This Profession

I just came across some pretty amazing financial news, Berkshire County. The crew at Grand Canyon University recently conducted a study to determine the best cities in the country that have the best opportunities for a certain profession.

The profession they looked at? Tutoring. And the end result from their findings is basically this: If you are a tutor in Berkshire County(or have designs on being a tutor) and you want to be better off financially, you may want to move closer to Boston.

The team at Grand Canyon University conducted a study on the best cities to be a tutor. They looked at 100 of the largest U.S. cities and analyzed several different metrics such as job openings, annual wage, hourly wage, onsite positions, remote positions, etc. to come up with the results.

The Commonwealth's capital city performed quite well in the rankings, yes indeedy. Not only did Boston land in the Top 10 Best U.S. Cities to Be a Tutor, ranking at #7 overall, but Boston also ranks #1 for this particular metric:

Boston pays the highest tutor salary in the entire country at $60,110 per year! Interestingly, one of the reasons for this is probably because Massachusetts is one of the most educated states(if not the most educated) in the country.

That might explain why tutors are as valued as they are. Regular readers are certainly aware of the number of WalletHub rankings we've posted regarding Massachusetts' HIGH MARKS when it comes to educational status.

Take a look at the full rankings of the 20 Best U.S. Cities to Be a Tutor, along with why they are ranked as they are, by visiting Grand Canyon University's website here.

