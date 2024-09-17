This MA Hospital Ranks As One Of The BEST In This Country

Residents of The Commonwealth want to assure themselves they need facilities which provide the best care for their families and friends. We have some good news as U.S. News & World Report is out with their latest ranking of the best hospitals, and if you can believe it, two in Massachusetts have been identified as top performers in the country.

Once again, Mass General took the top spot in the field of psychiatry, and was ranked fourth in ophthalmology and sixth for ear, nose & throat; neurology and neurosurgery; and rheumatology. back in April, the hospital added 94 new impatient beds to address "an unprecedented capacity crisis."

Of the nearly 5,000 hospitals evaluated, Mass General placed among the top in Honor Roll polls since it's inception back in 1990. Whatever the case may be, don't worry. New Englanders are in a great place. Recently, Mass General came out with a study that potentially helps slow down "cognitive aging."

Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital are among 20 "exceptional" hospitals on the magazine's honor roll.

In addition to being named to the 2024-2025 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, is nationally ranked in the top 50 hospitals in 12 medical specialties. They check in at number 1 in the country for OB/GYN care and second for diabetes & endocrinology and tied for fourth place in rheumatology and cancer treatment with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Mass General Hospital overall lands at number five and Brigham and Women's Hospital just missed the top 20 coming in at number 19, according to a new ranking from Newsweek that ranks the top 250 hospitals on the planet. Not bad, if you ask me!

BOTTOM LINE: Boston fares out well as the capital city is highly trusted in the health and well-being of patients. It is well worth the trip to take part in getting the necessary care, no matter what the ailment could be. For more information, check out Mass General's web site. Brigham Young also offers a wide variety of health options. You can look at what they have to offer by going here.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/us-news-hospital-rankings-best-massachusetts/ and from our sister station https://shark1053.com/boston-massachusetts-hopsitals-best-world/)