This MA Politician Is Walking To Support a A Statewide Ballot

Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio is advocating for more transparency and accountability within the Legislature and she has been literally been accomplishing this task one step at a time. Last Friday, DiZoglio began to walk from Berkshire county to Boston as her mission is to raise awareness for Question One which is included in thee ballot for November 5th.

Ballot box with person casting vote on blank voting slip BrianAJackson loading...

(Photo image of ballot box courtesy of Brian A Jackson)

This is something that is considered routine in other states, and it was done in Massachusetts by the State Auditor's Office until the early 1990s when the legislative leadership decided to no longer allow these audits to take place. The ballot question would subject the Legislature to the same level of public oversight and accountability as other government bodies.

WEB DUBOIS-CANVA Edit loading...

(Photo image of W.E.B DuBois courtesy of Canva)

Locally, she started her walk at the W.E.B Du Bois museum, and concluded for the day last Friday at the Prairie Whale in Great Barrington. It was important this journey at the museum had to begin in this particular location was poetic as W.E.B. DuBois was recognized for being a civil rights advocate and fighting for democracy and democratic values.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

(Photo image of Massachusetts map courtesy of Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DiZoglio has met several residents who demonstrated a "welcoming, warm, intelligent, strong, determined and persistent" community. From Great Barrington the 141 mile walk has also taken her to Otis, Westfield, Springfield, East Brimfield, Worcester, Auburn and Westborough.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA skyline over Boston Common. Sean Pavone loading...

(Photo image of Boston skyline courtesy of Sean Pavone)

Two more stops are scheduled at Wellesley on Thursday and Boston Seaport on Friday.

More information can be obtained by logging on here. She is using this experience to fight for transparency and accountability on behalf of the people who reside in Massachusetts.

Staras Staras loading...

(Photo image of foot pain-relief courtesy of Staras)

BOTTOM LINE: Make sure you have a supply of epsom salt as she needs to relax those tootsies from all the walking that is taking place throughout The Commonwealth. Two words best describe this action: "noble and challenging".

(Featured image plus some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.iberkshires.com/story/76869/DiZoglio-Walking-the-State-in-Support-of-Legislative-Transparency.html)