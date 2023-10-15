This MA Resident Is Sharing Some Compelling Stories

As you recall my "radio wife" Lisa Zarcone has experienced some horrific moments in her life, therefore she became the Massachusetts Ambassador of NASCAA and she was able to share her story LIVE on the air with yours truly.

attachment-Radio Wife-Head Shot loading...

Lisa's first literary accomplishment, "The Unspoken Truth" is a gripping tale of some nightmares that haunt her to this day, but the antidote is discussing these atrocities as a personal healing process. A follow-up of her past experiences entitled "The Book Of Jo Ann" is slated for publication later this year.

attachment-The Unspoken Truth Cover loading...

Just east of Springfield, in Milford, we found another representative who is also a staunch advocate in preventing these atrocities from escalating statewide.

attachment-Barbara Joy-In Studio loading...

Introducing Barbara Joy Hansen who currently serves as The Ambassador Against Violence Everywhere, particularly here in New England. The parallels between her and Lisa are similar in nature as she will also share stories of her violent past. She sums up her experiences with an excellent choice of words:

"Out of my brokenness I am passionate about leading others out of darkness!"

attachment-Barbara Joy-Warrior loading...

These trails and tribulations have also taken her into the realm of sharing dark moments of her past through motivational speaking as a personal healing which she has described as a "silent scream" that has been bottled up inside her system for decades.

attachment-Barbara-B & W Pic loading...

Barbara became an advocate to help combat these horrendous demons that have been languishing in her inner self since she was a child and has found this as a "rebirth" as she also has another similarity to Lisa as both women serve as voices for those who cannot speak about their horrific moments in life.

Microphone and mixer at the radio station studio broadcasting news Miljan ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ½ivkoviÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¡ loading...

Tune in to a special edition of "Let's Talk" on Tuesday at 9:05 am as Barbara Joy will join Ron Carson LIVE to further discuss this sensitive subject at hand. Check out the chat at 860AM, 94.1 FM, LIVE on-line by going here, via the FREE WSBS app and on your Smart Speaker devices.

(Photo images of my WSBS "Radio Wife" Lisa Zarcone and Barbara Joy Hansen courtesy of www.facebook.com and www.linkedin.com)