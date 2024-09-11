This MA Restaurant Serves Up The Bay State’s BEST Chinese Food

Did you know there are more Chinese restaurants in America than many of your favorite fast-food chains? There are approximately 45,000 establishments nationwide. Therefore it should come with high praise that a Massachusetts Chinese restaurant was named among the best in America.

(Photo image of Chinese buffet courtesy of federicofoto)

(Photo image of Chinese buffet courtesy of federicofoto)

Mashed’s list highlights the establishments you need to know about: Chinese establishments in all corners of the country were featured. If you need more details on this hot button topic, log on their web site by going here.

(Photo image of The Bay State courtesy of Getty Images/iStockphoto)

(Photo image of The Bay State courtesy of Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In Massachusetts, we are lucky enough to experience uniqueness to their selective style, while others were known for their great quality and tasting food. You are probably wondering where the BEST tasting oriental food is served up, we have "the final answer"

winner ticket-yellow loading...

(Photo image of "Winner ticket" courtesy of WSBS files)

The winner: Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café as diners from our vicinity have to travel east on The Mass Pike to experience these taste tempting dishes that are served up during lunch and dinner time, but guaranteed it is worth the trip.

Pad Thai noodles with shrimp,Thai street food

These signature noodles are hand-pulled by chef and owner Gene Wu to replicate the ones made in Xi’an, China. How is this possible? Eight items on the menu feature this style of “hand-pulled” noodles. The proprietor of Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Cafe came here 15 years ago from Xi’an, the capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi province. They continue to explain the owner hand-pulls these noodles every morning from the kitchen. A good example of serving up something from "scratch".

attachment-Gene's-Cafe-Exterior loading...

(Photo image of Gene's Chinese Restaurant Flatbread Cafe exterior courtesy of Easan Selvan)

There are now three Gene’s Flatbread Cafés in the eastern part of Massachusetts. They are located in Boston (86 Bedford St.), Woburn (466 Main St.), and Westford (175 Littleton Rd.). Each of them features a similar menu of authentic noodle dishes and soups. For full details on their fine fare, log on to their web site.

(Photo image courtesy of D.P.)

(Photo image courtesy of D.P.)

This Massachusetts eatery has also become well-known for their Chinese flatbread sandwiches. Their specialty features a lamb or pork variation (both priced under $7), where the meat is slowly cooked and topped with spices.

attachment-Gene's-Variety loading...

(Photo image of Gene's assorted options courtesy of Dylan)

BOTTOM LINE: No doubt, this Massachusetts Chinese restaurant is in one word: "Unique" and has been named one of the best in America, truly gives you choices.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://985thesportshub.com/2023/06/29/massachusetts-chinese-restaurant-named-one-of-the-best-in-america/)

