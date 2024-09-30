This MA Restaurant Serves Up the BEST Steak Dinner!

Let's face it: There are plenty of steak lovers located all across the Commonwealth and you are wondering where you can go to indulge in a prime rib with all the trimmings. We have the answer: Local residents in our tri-state region have to head east to our capital city and believe me, it's worth the extra hours to satisfy your appetite.

According to this web site the winner is Grill 23 and Bar located at Berkeley Street in Boston. they gave this eatery the top spot as it's high ceilings, marble columns, and white-jacketed waiters all contribute to the restaurant's special-occasion ambience.

Their exceptional menu features their original 100-day aged prime rib-eye (a customer favorite), and classic sides with a modern twist. Their high quality ingredients, garnishes, or perfectly-paired sides add perfection to their popular dinner as this restaurant serves their steak in a unique and special way which sets them apart from other establishments.

You can also think of trying an authentic option, Japanese wagyu, which remains a staple in this meat and potatoes atmosphere. Their wine list has won national awards as you can accompany your dinner with a fantastic taste of the grape in a glass. For more on their fine fare, log on to their web site by going here.

If you are curious to see where you can indulge in a thick and juicy steak in our neighboring states, you STILL have to hit the road to accomplishment: In neighboring Connecticut, David Burke Prime is located in Ledyard at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Head south to New York City as The Peter Luger Steak House on Broadway in Brooklyn has been serving their fine fare since the 1880s.

BOTTOM LINE: If you are craving a great meat and potatoes dinner, take a road trip and ENJOY, ENJOY, ENJOY!!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.lovefood.com/gallerylist/85388/the-best-steakhouse-in-every-american-state-and-dc, https://wbznewsradio.iheart.com/content/2024-07-26-popular-massachusetts-eatery-crowned-best-steakhouse-in-the-entire-state/ and www.Grill23.com)