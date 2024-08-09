This MA Town Is Romantic With A Capital R

Attention Bay State residents: What is your idea of a romantic get-together? There are many options you can consider including a getaway at a luxurious hotel, a nice coffee house where you can enjoy the scenery al fresco, lunch or dinner at a beautiful restaurant or you can walk around an archaic museum or art gallery to enjoy the sites. the possibilities are endless!

Here in The Commonwealth, a poll was recently taken by The New York Travel Guide as this small town ranks sixth overall nationwide.

We are referring to Provincetown which is located at the so-called "elbow" of Cape Cod. It is affectionally know as "P-Town" by many local residents and visitors alike as this hamlet draws worldwide crowds in more ways than one.

This getaway destination truly lives up to it's expectations as it's proximity gives way to pristine beaches where you can swim on the Atlantic Ocean's gateway to paradise plus it has one of the most beautiful harbors situated in Massachusetts.

You can stroll at various art galleries and there is a plethora of restaurants to satisfy your dining experience. Best of all, the vicinity is walkable where you don't need a vehicle to go from point A to point B.

Don't forget to "SHOP LOCAL" as this oasis also has an assortment of boutiques and local stores plus there are plenty of venues to enjoy some home grown LIVE entertainment. Whatever the case, you are bound to have a good time with that special someone as P-Town is also best known for it's front row settings to view a sunrise and sunset (and it's free of charge) For more information, log on to their web site by going here.

