Massachusetts is filled with plenty of great cities and small towns throughout the state. We know this due to the fact that the Bay State happens to be a popular destination to venture to whether it's an in-state road trip or out-of-state tourists coming here on vacation. But if you're really looking to explore the true spirit of any city or town, perhaps you want to seek out the coolest neighborhood in that city. We now know where that is in Massachusetts, and it's among the coolest neighborhoods in America.

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' recently released their picks for "America's Coolest Neighborhoods". It's important to note that not every state has one. Within the top 35 that were picked, the particular spot in Massachusetts that earned a spot on the list sits ranked at #4 overall among the coolest neighborhoods in America.

What Massachusetts Spot is Ranked Among the Coolest Neighborhoods in America?

While Boston is Massachusetts biggest city, which has quite a large number of amazing neighborhoods throughout it, there was one in particular that snagged the spot among the top coolest neighborhoods in America. That neighborhood is Jamaica Plain.

While it's tough to show all the unique spots to explore throughout the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain, here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about one of the coolest neighborhoods in America:

Jamaica Plain, or 'JP', is one of Boston’s most vibrant and community-driven neighbourhoods, known for its eclectic mix of cultures, artists and activists. Colourful murals, independent shops and cosy cafés give it a welcoming, grassroots feel. A must-visit is Achilito’s Taqueria, a local favourite for fresh Mexican fare and top-notch breakfast burritos. JP also boasts a strong farm-to-table dining scene, tree-lined residential streets and bustling farmers' markets, making it a haven for those who appreciate a laid-back yet lively atmosphere.

It's pretty amazing to get statewide recognition for being a great spot to hit up in the Bay State. But it's absolutely beyond incredible to have a particular area be called one of the coolest neighborhoods in America. Enjoy it, Massachusetts!

