This Massachusetts Bakery Makes the Best Cheesecake in the State

In Massachusetts, and everywhere else for that matter, Easter is right around the corner. With the upcoming holiday, some people tend to celebrate with some sort of dinner celebration. And maybe part of that could be with a dessert of some sort. One suggestion might even be cheesecake. It doesn't even have to be a holiday to enjoy that dessert. Cheesecake is always a popular dessert choice. So, where can you find the best cheesecake in the Bay State?

It seems that our friends at the food publication 'Love Food' have once again gone out of their way to research what spot makes the best cheesecake in every state. As such an oddly specific item to zero in on, it's always nice to know where you can find the absolute best joint that makes this particular dessert option.

What Spot in Massachusetts Makes the Best Cheesecake?

If you head out east to Massachusetts biggest city, you can find a family-run bakery that has quite the storied history in Boston's North End. That is where you will find the spot that makes the best cheesecake in the state, at Bova's Bakery.

As this place mentions above, it's open 24/7! That's just one of many reasons why this bakery is so beloved in the Bay State. Here's what 'Love Food' said about this bakery having the best cheesecake in Massachusetts:

Award-winning, family-run Bova's Bakery has been a staple of Boston's historic North End since 1926. Open 24 hours, you can get your sweet fix day or night, and customers say the strawberry cheesecake is a must-try. Creamy, traditional cheesecake is topped with strawberries, drizzled with sweet strawberry sauce, and finished off with fresh whipped cream. Delicious!

And not only are people drooling over their cheesecake, but there are plenty of other great desserts served at this joint...

A spot that is open 24/7 serves all of this in the North End of Boston. Probably just one of the many reasons why Bova's Bakery is the best in all of Massachusetts! Enjoy, everyone!

