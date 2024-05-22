In Massachusetts, we're pretty lucky to have the abundance of some of the best local restaurants and eateries, not just regionally in New England, but throughout the U.S. This typically includes almost any type of food option you are looking for. Given we have hit the warmer months of the year, it's that time of the year that more people may be in the mood for barbecue. And one of the most popular foods at any barbecue joint are BBQ Ribs. So, what spot has the best BBQ Ribs in Massachusetts?

Recently, the food publication, 'Love Food', released its list of the best BBQ ribs in every state. While Massachusetts might not be the first state someone might think of for some great barbecue, or BBQ Ribs for that matter, we definitely have a joint in the Bay State that you want to make a trip to in the near future. That barbecue joint is B.T.'s Smokehouse in Sturbridge, MA.

Here's why 'Love Food' picked B.T.'s Smokehouse to make their list:

Regularly topping 'best of' lists, B.T.’s Smokehouse is known for its juicy beef ribs and huge, high-quality pork ribs – which are dry-rubbed and smoked until a perfect crust forms. What’s more, it’s BYOB, so grab your favorite bottle of beer and head on down.

Not only does this joint have what you might expect to see on a barbecue restaurant's menu, it also has its own blend of unique meats, sandwiches, and more that you can see on their menu here.

B.T.'s Smokehouse also has new updates of what menu items they are featuring as they constantly update their Facebook page. Perhaps they need to be added as a stop for your next Massachusetts road trip. After all, they are known for having the best BBQ Ribs in the state.

