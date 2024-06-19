Massachusetts has several amazing burger joints throughout the state! This is something that can go a little overlooked, since the Bay State probably isn't among the first states you think of for having great burgers since its not necessarily among the most popular New England foods. However, that doesn't mean they don't exist here. There's even one that's exclusive to Massachusetts which now has the most delicious burger in the state.

The popular lifestyle publication, 'Love Food.', released their picks for the Most Delicious Hamburgers in Every U.S. State. It may be time to add another must-stop to any road trips you might be taking through Massachusetts.

Using results based on popularity and place of origin, the list was able to narrow down the results for each state's most delicious burger.

What Burger Joint Has the Most Delicious Burger in Massachusetts?

If you happen to be passing through the town of West Springfield or Holyoke, that is where you will find the spot that is the best burger joint in Massachusetts, at White Hut.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why White Hut was named as the best burger joint in Massachusetts:

An institution in West Springfield, White Hut is a firm favourite that hasn't changed since 1939, even though it came under new ownership in 2020. The Hamburg is an effective combination of perfectly seasoned beef patty and soft white bun; however, most people like to add a pile of freshly fried onions on top. For an even more indulgent meal, get yours as a Cheeseburg, smothered in melted white cheese.

White Hut's social media also shows off pretty much all their menu items as well:

Now, you can hit up either the White Hut in West Springfield or Holyoke, especially if you are wanting something from what is known as the 'most delicious burger in Massachusetts.'

