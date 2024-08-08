Massachusetts has several fantastic burger joints throughout the state! This is something that can go a little overlooked, since the Bay State isn't exactly among the usual suspects in terms of states you think of for having great burgers since its not necessarily among the most popular New England foods. However, that doesn't mean they don't exist here. There's even one that's exclusive to Massachusetts which is now being noticed as one of the most historic burger joints in America.

The popular lifestyle publication, 'Love Food', released their picks for America's Historic Burger Joints Where the Recipes Never Changes. Despite the long title for that particular honor, it's basically saying that if you made the list, then you have one of the most historic burger joints in America. It may be time to add another must-stop to any road trips you might be taking through Massachusetts.

There were only 31 historic burger joints in America picked for this list, so not every state has one, but a few states did have multiple great burger spots on the list. Massachusetts just had one, but it showed up as #20 in the rankings.

What Massachusetts Burger Joint is Among the Most Historic Burger Joints in America?

This particular spot has previously received accolades for having the Most Delicious Burger in Massachusetts as well. This burger joint that is also exclusive to Massachusetts is White Hut in West Springfield, MA.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why White Hut was named as the best burger joint in Massachusetts:

White Hut is an institution in West Springfield, serving up classic 'hamburgs' and 'cheeseburgs' since 1939. Locals claim that the burgers haven’t changed one bit, even though the burger stand came under new ownership in 2020. The classic cheeseburgs are smothered in melted white cheese, and fans recommend paying a little extra to get a pile of freshly fried onions placed lovingly on top of the burger.

White Hut's social media also does a great job of showing off pretty much all their menu items as well:

Now, despite the fact it was the West Springfield location that received 'Love Food's endorsement, you can hit up either the White Hut in West Springfield or Holyoke, especially if you are wanting to visit one of the "most historic burger joints in America."

